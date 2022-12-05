Interesting! Look at how Anupamaa's Toshu, aka Aashish Mehrotra is giving grooming sessions to this co-star.

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupama has been the most adored show on television; its gripping storyline and contemporary topics educate the audiences about different issues, from domestic violence and live-in relationships to family equations.

In this video we see that Aashish Mehrotra is giving beard grooming lessons to his co-star Paras aka Samar. Fans are loving their off camera bonding. They often witness their funny reels on instagram. Take a look at the video to take cues from their grooming sessions.

In the upcoming track, Anuj, Anupama, and Vanraj the trios go through a tough phase seeing Bapuji's deteriorating health condition. The trios emotionally break down blaming themselves for his state because eventually, they ignored him amid their celebrations and fights.

