Interesting! Look at how Anupamaa's Toshu, aka Aashish Mehrotra is giving grooming sessions to this co-star.

The trio emotionally breaks down, blaming themselves for his state because eventually, they ignored him amid their celebrations and fights.
Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Thu, 05/12/2022 - 12:57
Interesting! Look at how Anupamaa's Toshu, aka Aashish Mehrotra is giving grooming sessions to this co-star.

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupama has been the most adored show on television; its gripping storyline and contemporary topics educate the audiences about different issues, from domestic violence and live-in relationships to family equations.      

Also readAnupamaa: Major TWIST! Bapuji to suffer heart attack amid Anuj-Anupamaa’s sangeet function

In this video we see that Aashish Mehrotra is giving beard grooming lessons to his co-star Paras aka Samar. Fans are loving their off camera bonding. They often witness their funny reels on instagram. Take a look at the video to take cues from their grooming sessions. 

Check out the video   


Also read  EXCLUSIVE! Dhadkan Zindagii Kii fame Alma Hussein to enter Star Plus' Anupamaa

In the upcoming track, Anuj, Anupama, and Vanraj the trios go through a tough phase seeing Bapuji's deteriorating health condition. The trios emotionally break down blaming themselves for his state because eventually, they ignored him amid their celebrations and fights.

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

Star Plus Anupama Vanraj Anuj Baa Bapuji Kavya Paritosh Pakhi Samar Rupali Ganguly Sudhanshu Pandey Gaurav Khanna Paras Kalnawat Anagha Bhosale Madalsa Sharma Ashish Mehrotra TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shraddha Mestry's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Thu, 05/12/2022 - 12:57

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
MUST READ: Shilpa Shetty goes on a social media DETOX; says, “Bored of the monotony”
MUMBAI: Shilpa Shetty keeps sharing such inspiring videos and posts with fans. She recently also hosted a show called ‘...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Shocking! Preesha in distress as doctors fail to save Nalini!
MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Chahatein is a passionate love story between a famous rockstar, Rudraksh Khurana, and a gynecologist,...
Wow! Shah Rukh Khan SPOTTED posing with Rajkumar Hirani on Dunki set; PIC GOES VIRAL
MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan has a crazy fan following. The Bollywood star is not only known for his acting chops but also...
Oh No! Rishi aka Rohit, is not satisfied by getting appreciated by this person on the sets of Bhagya Laxmi, Here's Why
MUMBAI: Zee TV's show Bhagya Lakshmi has garnered a lot of love from the audiences. The story revolves around Lakshmi's...
Must Read! Ranveer Singh gives a quirky reply to a fan asking about his fashion sense
MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is known for his great acting skills and his unique fashion sense. Netizens often...
Here is what Sharmila Tagore has to say about sharing SCREEN SPACE with daughter-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan!
MUMBAI: Saif Ali Khan’s mother and veteran actress Sharmila Tagore is extremely fond of her daughter-in-law Kareena...
Recent Stories
shilpa
MUST READ: Shilpa Shetty goes on a social media DETOX; says, “Bored of the monotony”
Latest Video