Interesting! Look at THESE bromances from the TV industry that fills our hearts with warmth and joy

From Kapil Sharma-Mika Singh, Sidharth Shukla-Asim Riaz, Pratik Sehajpal-Nishant Bhat to Rahul Vaidya-Aly Goni, television celebs who have showcased their bromances on screen

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 08/24/2022 - 08:45
Asim Riaz

MUMBAI : The two became friends during Bigg Boss 14. Rahul Vaidya and Aly Goni's sweet and organic friendship is so endearing. The two have maintained it beautifully. We see double dates of Aly - Jasmin with Rahul and Disha Parmar.

The hashtag of #UmRan was coined by fans of Karan Kundrra and Umar Riaz. The two could not maintain friendship inside the house due to the game. But once it got over, they met outside and bonded. Umar Riaz and Karan Kundrra have similar personalities.

Reality show brothers! From Bigg Boss OTT to Bigg Boss 15 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal have been together. The two have stuck to each other through the most volatile of situations. The bond of PraNish is loved by their fans and how.

Unforgettable! When someone writes about Sidharth Shukla, it will never be complete without Asim Riaz. The two became very close and their fall-out was equally bitter. The season was defined by their rivalry. The sight of Asim Riaz crying in the rain at his funeral won't be forgotten ever.

Handsome friends Rithvik Dhanjani and Karan Wahi have a great romance. They have been friends through thick and thin. Videos from their house parties are such a riot.

Varun Sood and Vishal Aditya Singh became friends during Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Their bond has stayed strong. The two catch up when they are free and post pics for fans. This is one duo we adore.

Passion for music, their Punjabi roots and brotherhood bonds Kapil Sharma and Mika Singh. They are also neighbours. Kapil Sharma showed his support for Mika Singh's swayamvar recently. We just love this jodi.

