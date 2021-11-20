INTERESTING! Look what Shivangi Khedkar aka Pallavi is up to these days post wrapping up Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali is one of the most popular drama series on the small screens.

The show started airing on the small screens earlier this year and it has been working wonders.

Sai Ketan Rao and Shivangi Khedkar have become household names for their roles Raghav Rao and Pallavi Deshmukh in the show.

Sai has proved his mettle in acting with his amazing performance and fans are in love with his stylish personality as Raghav Rao.

ALSO READ: sai ketan rao, shivangi khedkar, star plus, mehndi hai rachne wali, SOL Productions, Sandiip Films, Gorintaku

Meanwhile, Shivangi also managed to pull off the role pretty well as Pallavi.

The show managed to win the hearts of the viewers but everyone was left surprised when the makers announced about the show going off-air.

While the star cast has wrapped up the shoot, the last airing date of the show is currently being said is 27th November. However, there were reports about the show getting an extension but nothing has been confirmed yet.

The star cast had a gala time after the show's shoot was wrapped up.

Shivangi recently did a fun question and answer session on Instagram where she answered some amazing questions.

A fan asked Shivangi what she is up to these days post wrapping up the shoot of Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali.

Here's what the actress replied:

Shivangi's family resides in Pune. However, the actress is now planning to settle down in Mumbai for work purposes. Hence, she is on a house-hunting spree.

The actress is currently living with her good friend Diljot Chhabra. She is currently seen in Sony SAB's Ziddi Dil Maane Na.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Sai Ketan Rao gets CANDID on fans wanting a sequel for Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali, memories from the show and more