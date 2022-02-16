INTERESTING: Maybe I am looking for perfection and therefore I don't have any life partner, says Maddam Sir actor Rahil Azam

MUMBAI: Valentine’s Day was over only recently and many television couples celebrated the day.

(Also Read: OMG! Bigg Boss 13 contestant Abu Malik registers a complaint against a vet clinic after his Tibetan Mastiff dies in a strange manner)

Actor Rahil Azam is one of the most eligible bachelors of the television industry and is currently winning hearts with his character, DSP (Deputy superintendent of police) Anubhav Singh in Maddam Sir.

Considering the occasion, Rahil Azam was asked if he has a Valentine, and the actor replied, "No. For me, Valentine was never there, nor is it. As a person, I don't believe in Valentine's Day. Even if there is a lover in your life, why just a day, love should be celebrated everyday. For married couples, everyday is the day of love. I don't believe in this concept of Valentine's Day but best wishes to those who celebrate this day."

Adding further about the qualities Rahil would like to have in his partner, he shared, "Most importantly, she should respect elders. I haven't really thought about having a partner, so it's getting really difficult for me to understand what qualities I want in my partner. I just know that the person whom I would want to be my partner should know their roots and respect their parents. Because only when they respect their parents, they would respect mine. These are such small things but after that the list is quite long (laughs) and that's the reason maybe I am still single. I am a perfectionist by nature which is good workwise but in real life, it's a headache because I seek perfection in every single thing. Maybe I am looking for perfection even in that person and therefore I don't have any partner."

Keep reading this space for more information.

(Also Read: OMG! Bigg Boss 13 contestant Abu Malik registers a complaint against a vet clinic after his Tibetan Mastiff dies in a strange manner)

CREDIT: TOI