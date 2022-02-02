Interesting! Is Meet - Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet’s Ashi Singh aka Meet Hooda trying to woo THIS person with her new transformation?

MUMBAI: In a short period of time, Zee TV's Meet has become a popular show. The show, which debuted a few months ago and stars Ashi Singh and Shagun Pandey in the lead roles, is titled Meet. Meet Alhawat and Meet Hooda are two of them. Audiences adore their on-screen chemistry.

Meet's a journey to solidify her identity, as well as the relationship between Meet Hooda and Meet Ahlawat, are all layered into the story. Manushi, who is determined to reclaim Meet Ahlawat, is one of the few people who does not want to see them together.

Ashi Singh plays the role of Meet Hooda in the Zee TV series 'Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet' and fans are loving her in this role. Ashi has gotten a lot of fans rooting for her since playing the lead on 'Yeh Unn dino ki Baat Hai'.

Ashi who is seen in the tomboy avatar on the show has taken fans by surprise with her new glamorous avatar recently, she reenacted the song ‘Sami Sami’ and turned it into a glam new avatar. Check out her new looks here:

These transformations are very refreshing because they give a different break from the high tension drama of the show.

Meanwhile, in the show, Babita now gives Meet Hooda and Manushi another challenge, but this time with a twist, they both have to challenge each other.

Meet Hooda will give a challenge to Manushi and it has to be something about Meet Ahlawat. And likewise, Manushi will give the challenge to Meet Hooda.

But when Manushi gives Meet the challenge, She is shocked and appalled.

