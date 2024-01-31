Interesting: Munmun Dutta shares a BTS video from the sets Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and it is nothing short of a VISUAL DELIGHT!

MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah on SonySAB is one of the most loved shows on television today.

It is one of the longest and most popular shows in the history of Indian television. From Jethalal to Dayaben to Tapu Sena, each and every character has reached heights of popularity as they have their own unique traits.

One of the most loved actresses who are seen in a significant role is Munmun Dutta who plays the role of Babita in the show. Babita is Iyer’s wife and Jethalal’s innocent love interest.

Munmun is also quite active on social media and has a massive fan following. She keeps her fans updated with all what she is doing through her social media handle. Munmun often gives glimpses from the set of her show and this time around she surprised us with a BTS video that has been shared from the sets of the show.

We all know that the entire team of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is extremely hardworking and everyone on the sets are dedicated professionals and through this video, it is proof of the same as they shoot in ‘Gokuldham society’.

Take a look:

