Interesting! A mysterious girl imitating Disha Vakani aka Dayaben of ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ goes viral

MUMBAI : Sony SAB’s comic show ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ has been ruling the comedy genre for a long time. Amongst its multiple characters, the role of Dayaben (played by Disha Vakani) is the most hilarious and loved character.

However, ever since Disha’s exit, the show’s fans have been waiting on the edge for their seats to see how she will make a comeback. Recently, a video showing a mysterious girl mimicking the famous and beloved character has set social media on fire!

In a video that’s making rounds on Instagram, the young girl seems mimicking the dialogue of Dayaben from the show. The video starts by showing people around the girl asking her to do the ‘Tappu ke papa’ dialogue from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

She says, “Tappu ke papa apko pata hai kya, Tappu subha se study bhi nahi kar raha hai, uske school mai gai thi mai, bapu ji ne bohot data.”

The video has gone viral, bagging more than 200,000 likes on the post. Fans have gone crazy, to see someone sounding so similar to the original character.

It’s been almost five years since the actress made her exit from the show. Disha who played the iconic character made her exit as she took a maternity break back in 2017.

Reacting to the viral video, a user wrote, “Daya ben Legend.” While another said, “Isko Lelo ose rhne do.” Another user wrote, “Are ye to ekdm real hai” While another said, “Isko voice to real vaali se bhi best lag rhi hai ”

