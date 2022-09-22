INTERESTING! Naagin 6 fame Mahek Chahal says she finds co-star Simba Nagpal cute, opens up on regretting doing some roles and much more

MUMBAI: Actress Mahek Chahal was last seen as Sarvashreshth Shesh Naagrani in Ekta Kapoor's popular drama series Naagin 6.

The lovely diva was well-appreciated by her fans for her amazing performance in the fantasy-fiction drama series.

Well, Mahek hasn't announced her next project yet, but the ardent fans are eagerly waiting to see her back on screens soon.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Mahek for a fun segment where she spilt hilarious secrets about herself.

In our very special Never Have I Ever segment, let's see what interesting things the stunning diva has to say.

Never Have I Ever got cheated on...

Of course, I have got cheated on

Never Have I Ever lied on my first date...

I have always lied on my first date. White lies don't harm and one has to lie to see the opposite person's reaction.

Never Have I Ever pretended to like my co-star...

I never had any issues with my co-star.

Never Have I Ever drunk and texted or call someone...

Of course, I have vented out my anger and frustration on my partner in the drunken state.

Never Have I Ever given a fake review...

I have not given a fake review, but I have said I haven't seen it.

Never Have I Ever shoplifted...

No, I have never shoplifted.

Never Have I Ever regretted going on a date...

I have of course regretted going on a date. I was like, this person doesn't suit me.

Never Have I Ever regretted playing a particular role...

Yes, I have (Laughs). I have done TV for the first time, but I regret doing some roles in movies. It so happens that the narration which is given is different, and whatever is shot after that is completely different.

Never Have I Ever bitched about a co-star...

Yes, I do bitch about my co-star Simba from Naagin 6, he is too cute.

Well, those were some honest confessions!

