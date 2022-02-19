Interesting! Naagin 6: Shesh Naagin's This Avatar with Blow your mind! Is Urvashi the next victim?

MUMBAI: Saravashreshth Naagin, this season's serpent queen, is going to go far and beyond to defeat the most powerful enemy in the show's history. A global crisis threatens humanity in Naagin 6.

The show begins with Manit Joura introducing the Shesh Naagin aka Mahek played by Maheck Chahal, the actress looks mesmerizing in her Naagin avatar and the story unfolds that her powers shall save the world from the Pandemic.

In the upcoming episode, we will get to see that Shesh Naagin gets her second culprit which is none other than the father-in-law of Rishabh and Uravshi's husband

And it looks like Urvashi might be the next victim, well not really Mahek and Urvashi delighted their fans with a fun reel, following a viral trend, take a look:

The show's popularity has grown, and fans have been eagerly awaiting its premiere. From the first episodes of Naagin 6, fans were treated to a plethora of surprises. Saravashreshth Naagin, this season's serpent queen, is prepared to go to any length to defeat the show's most powerful foe.

TellyChakkar exclusively revealed that Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal play the lead roles in the show.

Manit Joura plays a pivotal role of a professor in the show, and Mahek Chahal plays Shesh Naagin, as we exclusively reported.

Sudha Chandran and Urvashi Dholakia are also making a comeback to television after a long absence, and fans are eager to see them!

