Interesting! Naagin 6's Tejasswi Prakash aka Kiara takes on a new avatar to take revenge against the Gujrals

Rishabh would be getting a deadly attack by a wild pig when he, Kiara and Rajesh Pratap Singh would be going on the hunt in a jungle. 

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Wed, 06/29/2022 - 20:52
Tejasswi Prakash

Mumbai: Naagin 6 is a major hit amongst the viewers, and the performance of all of the actors is appreciated. The show has also been doing well on the TRP charts. The show has Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, and Meheck Chahal in the lead roles. They are accompanied by Zeeshan Khan, Sudha Chandran, Urvashi Dholakia, Nitin Bhatia, Vishal Solanki, and more.

As we have currently seen in the serial, Pratha is all set to take revenge on the Gujral family for all their wrong doings. For which she is completely transforming herself as Kiara. Likewise, In this video we see that Tejasswi Prakash aka Kiara is dressed like a waiter for the upcoming track. Take a look at this video. 

Check out the video 

Meanwhile in the show we see that, Rishabh would be getting a deadly attack by a wild pig when he, Kiara and Rajesh Pratap Singh would be on the hunt in a jungle.

Well, it is not clear whether Pratha, now known as Kiara will save him or not!

Well, to know the truth regarding the same we have to watch Naagin 6.

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Shraddha Mestry's picture

About Author

