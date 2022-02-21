INTERESTING: Neha Dhupia, Yami Gautam, and Atul Kulkarni grace the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show

MUMBAI: The team of The Kapil Sharma Show hosted a bunch of talented actors of the industry like Neha Dhupia, Yami Gautam, and Atul Kulkarni in the latest episode.

Kapil invited the actors and gave a warm welcome to them on the show. All of them make their way to the stage with a grand entry. Yami, Neha, and Atul twinned in black.

Seeing their all-black attire, Kapil joked and said, "Aaj aap teeno kaale kapdo mein ho, shooting ke baad daaka daalne toh nahi jaa rahe ho (You three are wearing all black attires, are you planning to rob after shooting)?" Neha immediately replied, "Hum bas yeh chahte hai ki humaari film ko nazar na lage isiliye hum aise aa gaye (We just want to keep our film away from evil eyes, so we came dressed like this)".

Kapil congratulated Neha for becoming a mother of a baby boy and said that she had taken full advantage of the lockdown. Kapil then pulled Yami's leg and called her a beautiful kidnapper. He said that he himself would have asked her to kidnap him.

Kapil also shared that his daughter Anayra takes a sound sleep of 12 hours and comes to wake him up in the morning. He continued and said that he sleeps late because of his shooting schedule and every morning Anayra says, "Papa Wake Up!". Archana asked him about his reaction after his daughter wakes up. Kapil replied, "Main kehta hun usse ki apni neend to kar aayi puri, mujhe meri toh karlene de".

CREDIT: TOI