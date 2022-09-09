INTERESTING! Neil Bhatt says wife Aishwarya Sharma is quite gullible and he can easily prank her, the actress' reaction is UNMISSABLE

Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt and Neil Bhatt are currently ruling the small screens with their stellar performance as Paakhi and Virat in star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. 
 
Submitted by Harmisha Chauhan on Fri, 09/09/2022 - 03:30
Neil-Aishwarya

MUMBAI :Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt are actors who do not need any introduction. 

The duo who is seen playing pivotal roles in Star Plus' popular running drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has become household names. 

Aishwarya and Neil have proved their mettle in acting with their amazing performances in the show. 

Well, Neil and Aishwarya's love story is known to everyone. 

Love brewed between the couple on the sets and they soon got married. 

Neil and Aishwarya got married in a lavish ceremony last year followed by a grand reception which was hosted in Mumbai.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Vihan Verma on Mohit's character post leap in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: It is completely opposite and different than what I sported before and I am loving all the changes Mohit will be going through

The couple has received immense love and support from the fans for their show. 

Aishwarya and Neil are currently basking in the glory of success for their recently released music video Mann Jogiya which is being loved by the fans. 

Well, the dynamic duo has a long way to go in their career. 

It is always fun to have a heart to heart conversation with them and TellyChakkar got a chance to have a fun segment Let's Get Weird with the couple. 

Weirdest thing that you have tasted:

Aishwarya: Chinese Food, I don't like it at all 

Neil: There is nothing weird that I have tasted. This doesn't apply to me. I am a foodie but I haven't tasted anything weird. 

A body part that you wouldn't mind losing:

Neil: Fat! I am sure Aishwarya would also agree with me. 

The dumbest way that you have got hurt:

Neil: I was so excited that I got a cycle from my mom. I was so excited that I was riding the cycle in circles and somehow, I got the cycle's hand into my mouth and ended up injuring myself. My front teeth were broken. 

Aishwarya: I was so excited when my teacher from the 2nd grade got transferred. She had come to meet me and I ran in excitement to meet her and fell down. 

Grossest thing that you have done in public:

Aishwarya: No, I don't think so I have done anything like that in public. 

Neil: I think everybody has cleaned their shoes or sandals after accidentally stepping on to a cowdung. 

A fictional character you would want to meet in real life:

Aishwarya: Shinchan, I would love to meet him. I would tell him that I love him. He is my favourite. 

Neil: I would love to meet a minion. 

Weird name you would love to give your partner:

Aishwarya: I can;t say it in public. 

Neil: I give up. 

Biggest screw up in the kitchen:

Neil: I know Aishwarya's. She forgets that she has kept water or milk boiling. 

Aishwarya: Neil will screw the whole kitchen. 

One person you would love to prank:

Neil: I would love to prank as it is very easy for me. She is very gullible. 

Aishwarya: I wouldn't 

Useless talent that you both have:

Neil: No, I don't have any useless talent

Aishwarya: Even I don't have. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! The track of Sai CONVINCING Virat is turning into BOREDOM in Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

 

mann jogiya Neil Aishwarya Neiwarya ashniel Star Plus Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin GHKKPM Cockcrow and Shaika Films Paakhi Virat virakhi TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauhan on Fri, 09/09/2022 - 03:30

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE! “ I think OTT is the perfect balance between movies and television”, Maddam Sir’s Gulki Joshi talks about her how to gets into the role of Haseena Malik, her interest in the OTT landscape, and the actors that inspire her!
MUMBAI : Gulki Joshi is currently ruling hearts with her performance as SHO Haseena Malik in Sony SAB's cop-comedy...
Exclusive! “The level of research and the level of detail that Ayaan has put in this movie is astounding” Brahamstra Actress Rashi Mal on Her shooting experience, Meeting Ranbir And Alia and Her Acting Journey!
MUMBAI : You have definitely seen Rashi Mal in her iconic roles in the teen shows like - Paanch that aired on Channel V...
INTERESTING! Neil Bhatt says wife Aishwarya Sharma is quite gullible and he can easily prank her, the actress' reaction is UNMISSABLE
MUMBAI :Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt are actors who do not need any introduction. The duo who is seen playing...
Exclusive! “The biggest challenge for me to do the role was to wake up at 5: 30 am and then do the vigorous workouts and follow a strict diet,” says Srishti Shrivastava while talking about the challeneges she faced while essaying the role of 'Sudha'
MUMBAI: Srishti Shrivastava is a popular name in the world of the entertainment business. She is best known for her...
Pandya Store - Woah! Shweta makes a tempting offer to Dhara
MUMBAI: Pandya Store, one of the popular shows of Star Plus will be showing some interesting twists and turns. ...
Imlie: Heartbreaking! Aryan Breaks Down seeing Imlie on Death Bed
MUMBAI: One of the famous shows of Star Plus, Imlie, is all set to have many interesting twists and turns in the...
Recent Stories
Rashi Mal
Exclusive! “The level of research and the level of detail that Ayaan has put in this movie is astounding” Brahamstra Actress Rashi Mal on Her shooting experience, Meeting Ranbir And Alia and Her Acting Journey!
Latest Video