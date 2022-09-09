INTERESTING! Neil Bhatt says wife Aishwarya Sharma is quite gullible and he can easily prank her, the actress' reaction is UNMISSABLE

MUMBAI :Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt are actors who do not need any introduction.

The duo who is seen playing pivotal roles in Star Plus' popular running drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has become household names.

Aishwarya and Neil have proved their mettle in acting with their amazing performances in the show.

Well, Neil and Aishwarya's love story is known to everyone.

Love brewed between the couple on the sets and they soon got married.

Neil and Aishwarya got married in a lavish ceremony last year followed by a grand reception which was hosted in Mumbai.

The couple has received immense love and support from the fans for their show.

Aishwarya and Neil are currently basking in the glory of success for their recently released music video Mann Jogiya which is being loved by the fans.

Well, the dynamic duo has a long way to go in their career.

It is always fun to have a heart to heart conversation with them and TellyChakkar got a chance to have a fun segment Let's Get Weird with the couple.

Weirdest thing that you have tasted:

Aishwarya: Chinese Food, I don't like it at all

Neil: There is nothing weird that I have tasted. This doesn't apply to me. I am a foodie but I haven't tasted anything weird.

A body part that you wouldn't mind losing:

Neil: Fat! I am sure Aishwarya would also agree with me.

The dumbest way that you have got hurt:

Neil: I was so excited that I got a cycle from my mom. I was so excited that I was riding the cycle in circles and somehow, I got the cycle's hand into my mouth and ended up injuring myself. My front teeth were broken.

Aishwarya: I was so excited when my teacher from the 2nd grade got transferred. She had come to meet me and I ran in excitement to meet her and fell down.

Grossest thing that you have done in public:

Aishwarya: No, I don't think so I have done anything like that in public.

Neil: I think everybody has cleaned their shoes or sandals after accidentally stepping on to a cowdung.

A fictional character you would want to meet in real life:

Aishwarya: Shinchan, I would love to meet him. I would tell him that I love him. He is my favourite.

Neil: I would love to meet a minion.

Weird name you would love to give your partner:

Aishwarya: I can;t say it in public.

Neil: I give up.

Biggest screw up in the kitchen:

Neil: I know Aishwarya's. She forgets that she has kept water or milk boiling.

Aishwarya: Neil will screw the whole kitchen.

One person you would love to prank:

Neil: I would love to prank as it is very easy for me. She is very gullible.

Aishwarya: I wouldn't

Useless talent that you both have:

Neil: No, I don't have any useless talent

Aishwarya: Even I don't have.

