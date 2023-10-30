Interesting: Netizens are overwhelmed with Anuj and Anupamaa’s ‘Bedroom Romance’!

MUMBAI: Anupamaa is one of the most loved shows on television.

The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the weekly BARC ratings. Rupali Ganguly plays the lead role while Gaurav Khanna plays the role of her husband Anuj. These days the track revolves around Malti Devi coming to stay in Kapadia House. (Also Read: Anupamaa: Oh No! Baa pulls Dimpy from the market, Anupama supports Dimpy)

Every moment of #MaAn is sought after and the audience loves watching the romance. In the recent episodes, there was steamy bedroom romance between Anupamaa and Anuj and fans are heads over heels in love with the sequence.

Take a look:

They were Sangeeta and Anand coded

They were sooo much Sangeeta and Anand coded today



Yes this song was written for Anuj#MaAn Until next kaand#Anupamaa#AnujKapadia pic.twitter.com/bpOksPkN0R — (@ShrishtyGupta3) October 30, 2023

Anupamaa and Anuj give romance inspirations

Now this was straight out of @Rumjhum_ 's NTF looks like the makers have finally found out the right FF to get hot romance inspirations from#Anupamaa #MaAn #AnujKapadiapic.twitter.com/3IVqMgyLRl — OnE HaPpY InSaAn (@NinjEdits) October 30, 2023

#MaAn is an emotion

Lollipop hi sahi

But i just love them!



Ppl talking rubbish about them overacting!

Y bring so judgemental all the time!

KUCH BHI #MaAn are an emotion #anupamaa pic.twitter.com/LhP3kHFTPj — Khadija (@KhadzRangwala) October 30, 2023

The fan cannot have enough of the bedroom romance

The audience loves Anupamaa and Anuj together

As for the show so far, Bapuji would sense how Toshu is changing and how he is not listening to his father and ignoring him in spite of knowing his mind state. On the other hand, Pakhi will feel jealous of Dimpy as everyone would be giving her attention and this wouldn't go down well with her and she will lash out at Adhilk for taking care of her.