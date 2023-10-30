Interesting: Netizens are overwhelmed with Anuj and Anupamaa’s ‘Bedroom Romance’!

MUMBAI: Anupamaa is one of the most loved shows on television.
The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the weekly BARC ratings. Rupali Ganguly plays the lead role while Gaurav Khanna plays the role of her husband Anuj. These days the track revolves around Malti Devi coming to stay in Kapadia House. (Also Read: Anupamaa: Oh No! Baa pulls Dimpy from the market, Anupama supports Dimpy)
Every moment of #MaAn is sought after and the audience loves watching the romance. In the recent episodes, there was steamy bedroom romance between Anupamaa and Anuj and fans are heads over heels in love with the sequence.
Take a look:
They were Sangeeta and Anand coded
They were sooo much Sangeeta and Anand coded today— (@ShrishtyGupta3) October 30, 2023
Yes this song was written for Anuj#MaAn Until next kaand#Anupamaa#AnujKapadia pic.twitter.com/bpOksPkN0R
Anupamaa and Anuj give romance inspirations
Now this was straight out of @Rumjhum_ 's NTF looks like the makers have finally found out the right FF to get hot romance inspirations from#Anupamaa #MaAn #AnujKapadiapic.twitter.com/3IVqMgyLRl— OnE HaPpY InSaAn (@NinjEdits) October 30, 2023
#MaAn is an emotion
Lollipop hi sahi— Khadija (@KhadzRangwala) October 30, 2023
But i just love them!
Ppl talking rubbish about them overacting!
Y bring so judgemental all the time!
KUCH BHI #MaAn are an emotion #anupamaa pic.twitter.com/LhP3kHFTPj
The fan cannot have enough of the bedroom romance
#Anupamaa singing— Khadija (@KhadzRangwala) October 30, 2023
Tu challl mein aayin !!! #MaAn bedroom romance anticipated
manifested!
Imagined!! #MaAn
Any FF ready?? pic.twitter.com/HnhfHmEWvg
The audience loves Anupamaa and Anuj together
Finally dessert time in the desert !?!#Anupamaa #MaAn #AnujKapadia pic.twitter.com/SfJhhwNhjW— (@OneHappyInsaan) October 30, 2023
Show your love for Anupamaa in the comment section below! (Also Read: Anupamaa: Clash! Malti Devi instigates Anuj, Anupama gets back in action )
As for the show so far, Bapuji would sense how Toshu is changing and how he is not listening to his father and ignoring him in spite of knowing his mind state. On the other hand, Pakhi will feel jealous of Dimpy as everyone would be giving her attention and this wouldn't go down well with her and she will lash out at Adhilk for taking care of her.
