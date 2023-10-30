Interesting: Netizens are overwhelmed with Anuj and Anupamaa’s ‘Bedroom Romance’!

Every moment of #MaAn is sought after and the audience loves watching the romance.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 10/30/2023 - 11:41
Anuj and Anupamaa

MUMBAI: Anupamaa is one of the most loved shows on television.

The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the weekly BARC ratings. Rupali Ganguly plays the lead role while Gaurav Khanna plays the role of her husband Anuj. These days the track revolves around Malti Devi coming to stay in Kapadia House. (Also Read: Anupamaa: Oh No! Baa pulls Dimpy from the market, Anupama supports Dimpy)

Every moment of #MaAn is sought after and the audience loves watching the romance. In the recent episodes, there was steamy bedroom romance between Anupamaa and Anuj and fans are heads over heels in love with the sequence.

Take a look:

They were Sangeeta and Anand coded

Anupamaa and Anuj give romance inspirations

#MaAn is an emotion

The fan cannot have enough of the bedroom romance

The audience loves Anupamaa and Anuj together

Show your love for Anupamaa in the comment section below! (Also Read: Anupamaa: Clash! Malti Devi instigates Anuj, Anupama gets back in action )

As for the show so far, Bapuji would sense how Toshu is changing and how he is not listening to his father and ignoring him in spite of knowing his mind state. On the other hand, Pakhi will feel jealous of Dimpy as everyone would be giving her attention and this wouldn't go down well with her and she will lash out at Adhilk for taking care of her.

Anupamaa #MaAn Anuj and Anupamaa bedroom romance Star Plus Rupali Ganguly Gaurav Khanna Malti Devi Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 10/30/2023 - 11:41

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Matthew Perry Death: Shocking! How did the Friends actor die? THIS is what his autopsy reports say
MUMBAI: Friends is one of the most loved and popular blockbuster sit-coms of all times. The world was left in complete...
MAJOR DRAMA! Imlie: Imlie gets exposed, Agastya loses his cool
MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Imlie is going through some interesting twists and turns in the story. Agastya and Imlie are...
Interesting: Netizens are overwhelmed with Anuj and Anupamaa’s ‘Bedroom Romance’!
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is one of the most loved shows on television.The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
The dynamic brothers Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol come together for Koffee With Karan season 8, only on Disney+ Hotstar
MUMBAI: The beloved couch is back with its most loved and versatile host Karan Johar as Hotstar Specials’ Koffee with...
Woah! Check out how Malaika Arora went FREEFALLING into 48
MUMBAI: Malaika Arora has always grabbed attention wherever she goes. Be it being spotted outside her yoga class, on...
Wow! Sania Mirza celebrates son Izhaan's 5th birthday alongside Shoaib Malik amid ongoing divorce rumours
MUMBAI: The rumors of Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik's split have been making news for a while now. They have frequently...
Recent Stories
Malaika Arora
Woah! Check out how Malaika Arora went FREEFALLING into 48
Latest Video
Related Stories
Matthew Perry
Matthew Perry Death: Shocking! How did the Friends actor die? THIS is what his autopsy reports say
Sania Mirza
Wow! Sania Mirza celebrates son Izhaan's 5th birthday alongside Shoaib Malik amid ongoing divorce rumours
Neil Bhatt
Congratulations! Bigg Boss 17 contestant Neil Bhatt achieves 1 million followers on social media
Sugandha Mishra
Adorable! Sugandha Mishra shares a glimpse of her Maharashtrian baby shower, Glowing in a green saree with a baby bump
Bigg Boss
Bigg Boss Season 17: Shocking! Aishwarya Sharma and Vicky Jain get into a heated argument actress says "Every men is not like a husband like you"
Naqiyah Haji
Exclusive: Badtameez Dil actress Naqiyah Haji bags Nikhil Sinha’s next for Star Bharat!