INTERESTING! Netizens SPELLBOUND over Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fame Nakuul Mehta aka Ram Kapoor's NEW LOOK

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 07/20/2022 - 11:35
MUMBAI :Nakuul Mehta is slaying in the role of Ram Kapoor in Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

The actor collaborated with Disha Parmar once again for the second season of Ekta Kapoor's hit drama series.

Disha and Nakuul's jodi once again worked wonders on small screens.

Well, Nakuul is being appreciated for his stellar performance in the show.

The viewers have often complimented him for his amazing portrayal in the show.

Nakuul's character has seen a lot of changes in the show ever since the show started.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 recently witnessed a leap and a lot of changes took place in the storyline and the characters.

Ram's character has changed a lot and Ram Kapoor 2.0 is being loved by the fans.

But currently, the viewers are drooling at Nakuul's new look. However, it is not from his current show.

Well, this picture has left netizens curious and they can't stop showering praises on the actor.

It looks like Nakuul has bagged an amazing Hollywood project.

What do you think about Nakuul's look? Tell us in the comments.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 marks Nakuul and Disha's second collaboration.

The show also stars Alefia Kapadia, Abhinav Kapoor, Utkarsh Gupta, Shubhaavi Choksey, Reena Aggarwal, Vineet Kumar Chaudhary, Ajay Nagrath, Kanupriya Pandit, Anjum Fakih, Pranav Misshra, Aman Maheshwari, Aanchal Khurana, Manraj Singh Sarma, Shantanu Monga, and Aarohi Kumawat.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

