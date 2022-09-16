Interesting! Newlyweds Sangram Singh and Payal Rohatgi spill beans on their much awaited honeymoon plans, details inside

MUMBAI: Lock Upp fame Payal Rohatgi tied the knot with long time beau and wrestler Sangram Singh on July 9 in an intimate wedding ceremony followed by wedding receptions in Agra, Delhi, Mumbai, and most recently in Haryana.

Now that the round of receptions is over, the couple is planning on their impending honeymoon. Sangram shares, “We are planning to go to Srinagar. If we travel abroad, it will be either Mauritius or the Maldives.”

It was during Payal’s stint on the reality show, Lock Upp, Sangram announced that he will get married to her. Spending so many years together as a couple only strengthened their relationship.

Sangram and actress Payal finally ended their wedding festivities with a reception ceremony that took place in Sangram’s home estate in Haryana and went on for over two days.

Sangram was excited about being in his hometown because of the people who came to wish them, including the bureaucrats, politicians, and sportspeople. Actor-turned-politician Gajendra Singh and Yogeshwar Dutt attended their reception ceremony too.

