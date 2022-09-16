Interesting! Newlyweds Sangram Singh and Payal Rohatgi spill beans on their much awaited honeymoon plans, details inside

Sangram Singh and Payal Rohatgi had an intimate wedding on July 9 followed by receptions in Agra, Delhi, Mumbai, and most recently in Haryana, and now the loved couple are all set to create their Honeymoon Diaries

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 09/16/2022 - 09:57
Payal Rohatgi, Sangram Singh

MUMBAI: Lock Upp fame Payal Rohatgi tied the knot with long time beau and wrestler Sangram Singh on July 9 in an intimate wedding ceremony followed by wedding receptions in Agra, Delhi, Mumbai, and most recently in Haryana.

Also Read: Wow! Payal-Sangram conclude their wedding ceremonies in Haryana

Now that the round of receptions is over, the couple is planning on their impending honeymoon. Sangram shares, “We are planning to go to Srinagar. If we travel abroad, it will be either Mauritius or the Maldives.”

It was during Payal’s stint on the reality show, Lock Upp, Sangram announced that he will get married to her. Spending so many years together as a couple only strengthened their relationship.

Also Read: Kya Baat Hai! Payal Rohatgi breaks her silence on Muanwar’s controversial video she shared on social media; says “I had to do it since he started it and I had to end it”

Sangram and actress Payal finally ended their wedding festivities with a reception ceremony that took place in Sangram’s home estate in Haryana and went on for over two days.

Sangram was excited about being in his hometown because of the people who came to wish them, including the bureaucrats, politicians, and sportspeople. Actor-turned-politician Gajendra Singh and Yogeshwar Dutt attended their reception ceremony too.

Credit: DNA

Television Payal Rohatgi Sangram Singh Bigg Boss 36 China Town Chetna tauba tauba Laila: A Mystery Honeymoon Plans TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 09/16/2022 - 09:57

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Sad! Maya gets heartbroken to learn about Akshara and Abhimanyu
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
Kumkum Bhagya: Shocking! Mihika supports Prachi and Sid’s marriage
MUMBAI :Kumkum Bhagya has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the...
Interesting! Newlyweds Sangram Singh and Payal Rohatgi spill beans on their much awaited honeymoon plans, details inside
MUMBAI: Lock Upp fame Payal Rohatgi tied the knot with long time beau and wrestler Sangram Singh on July 9 in an...
REALLY! Shamita Shetty to be a part of Tejasswi Prakash starrer Naagin 6? The Bigg Boss 15 fame reacts
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 fame Shamita Shetty is rumored to be a part of Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6. As per the netizens,...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin – Oh No! Virat-Sai argue; Sai Breaks Down
MUMBAI: The popular show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyar Meiin of Star Plus is coming up with major twists and turns, keeping its...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin - Exciting! Sai Takes Her Revenge From Virat
MUMBAI : Star Plus’ popular show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, is coming up with a lot of drama and exciting twists and...
Recent Stories
kirti
Proud mom Geeta Sanon pens down an emotional letter for daughter Kriti Sanon on her Best Actress win!
Latest Video