INTERESTING: Nora Fatehi seeks an APOLOGY from Guru Randhawa on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show for ‘THIS’ reason!

MUMBAI: Guru Randhawa and Nora Fatehi recently graced The Kapil Sharma Show and the two boosted the energy levels with their gesture.

They came to promote their latest music video. The show started with the host Kapil Sharma inviting Nora and Guru on the stage. While calling Nora, the host blushed a lot and called her a 'jalpari'. Guru looked dapper in an all-black outfit while Nora looked stunning in an off-shoulder sequinned grey dress.

Kapil looked at Guru and called him a 'machuara' (fisherman) who is after Nora - the 'jalpari' (mermaid). He tries to flirt with Nora and says that Guru is like a younger brother and he is not afraid to flirt with her infront of him. He asked Nora if he should send Guru to get chocolates, so that they can spend some time together. Nora blushed.

Kapil questioned Nora if she has noticed any improvement in Guru’s dancing skills since their first music video. Nora said, "Agar vo mere saath nahi hai toh vo naachta nahi hai (He does not dance when he is not with me)”. She then imitated Guru's iconic move. She rubbed her hands and said he only does this when he is not with her. Kapil couldn't stop his laughter. Guru felt bad and said that it was mean. Nora kissed him on his cheeks as an apology.

The host felt jealous and asked Nora if she kisses a guy every time she says something mean about him. Nora replied 'Ofcourse!'. Kapil told her. "Mereko 8-10 mean baatein bolo (Say 8-10 mean things about me).”

Krushna Abhishek entered the stage as Sapna. He looked at Nora and complimented her dress. Complimenting her outfit, he said, "Wow what a beautiful dress. You can get vaccinated wearing this dress.”

He tried to flirt with Nora but failed because of his 'Sapna' get-up. He complained about his on-screen avatar. He said, “Aisa costume pehna diya hai ke inke saath (indicating towards Guru Randhawa) flirt karna padega. But meri andar ki jo aatma hai, wo inn ke saath flirt karna chahti hai (Because of this costume, I have to flirt with him, but my soul wants to flirt with her)". After this, the audience cracked up. The episode ended with a lot of fun.

