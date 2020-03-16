Interesting! Not money, Shilpa Shinde wanted something else to play Angoori Bhabhi on the show ‘Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai’, Scroll down to know more

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde became a popular household name with her brilliant stint on the show ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai.’ She is still loved and adored by fans as their Angoori Bhabhi despite being replaced by Shubhangi Atre. But surprisingly, Shilpa did not ask for money from the makers of the show. Instead of a big paycheque, Shilpa had demanded a catchphrase (takiya kalam) which will become an identity of her character.

Shinde herself made this surprising revelation in an old interview. The actress revealed many interesting and unknown aspects of her show. Shilpa mentioned that before saying yes to Angoori Bhabhi's character, she had put one condition to the makers. The 44-year-old actress said she asked for a catchphrase for Angoori Bhabhi. In 2016, Shilpa Shinde left Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai after a dispute with the makers. She was replaced by Kasturi fame actress Shubhangi Atre.

"I wasn't scared to play the part, which was already so popular among the audience, but had inhibitions that if something goes wrong then the character's impact might get affected,” Shubhangi was quoted as saying on replacing Shilpa in the show.

Meanwhile, the buzz has it that now Shilpa has replaced Shubhangi on the popular celebrity dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10', which will be the former’s second reality show.

Interesting! Not money, Shilpa Shinde wanted something else to play Angoori Bhabhi on the show 'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai', Scroll down to know more
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde became a popular household name with her brilliant stint on the show ‘Bhabiji...
