Interesting! Not Siddharth Nigam, Aladdin actress Avneet Kaur is dating THIS person, deets inside

MUMBAI: If reports are to be believed, Aladdin actress Avneet Kaur is in a secret relationship for the last 2-3 years and the lucky guy is not her Aladdin co-star Siddharth Nigam, but Raghav Sharma, a producer by profession.

Avneet has been in a relationship for a while now. The special man that Avneet Kaur (20) is reportedly dating is Raghav Sharma (22). He is a producer by profession. The duo has known each other for quite a long time and fell in love almost 3-4 years ago.

A source close to the couple revealed, “They (Avneet Kaur & Raghav Sharma) met socially and have been with each other for some time now. It was Raghav who was smitten by her, and he pursued her for a long time. They keep their relationship extremely low-key, owing to their professions.

Since Raghav is linked with a production house (music label company) and Avneet has featured in several projects under the banner, they have been cautious… to keep their dating life private.”

Avneet began her showbiz journey with Dance India Dance L’il Masters. And today the actress is the leading lady opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Tiku Weds Sheru, produced by Kangana Ranaut. She’s really come a long way but her personal life has always been under the radar.

Credit: koimoi