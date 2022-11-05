Interesting! Pandya Store's Rishita aka Simran Budharup nicknamed a co-star. Check out!

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly-world. Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the characters from the show.

Rishita aka Simran Budharup and Krish aka Mohit are enacting a hilarious reel together which is unmissable. Take a look at their banter and let us know what do you think of their bond off-camera.

Check out the video

Meanwhile in the show, Dev will tell him to take the municipal officer’s permission before starting the construction but Shiva will not take the advice seriously and will ask others to finish the construction work quickly and also find out about the municipal officers and the formalities required.

A few officers will come and break the wall built by the workers without permission and the board of Pandya store fill fall.

Shiva will rush to hold it, while Dev will rush to the other side to hold it.

How will Shiva and Dev save the store now?

