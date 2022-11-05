Interesting! Pandya Store's Rishita aka Simran Budharup nicknamed a co-star. Check out!

A few officers will come and break the wall built by the workers without permission and the Pandya Store board will fall. Shiva will rush to hold it while Dev will also hold it from the other side.
Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Wed, 05/11/2022 - 20:45
Simran

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly-world. Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the characters from the show.    

Also read  Pandya Store: Shiva doesn’t take Dev’s advice seriously, Pays the price

Rishita aka Simran Budharup and Krish aka Mohit are enacting a hilarious reel together which is unmissable. Take a look at their banter and let us know what do you think of their bond off-camera.

Check out the video    

 

Also read  Must Watch! Check out what Pandya Store's cast is up to in the upcoming episode

Meanwhile in the show, Dev will tell him to take the municipal officer’s permission before starting the construction but Shiva will not take the advice seriously and will ask others to finish the construction work quickly and also find out about the municipal officers and the formalities required.

A few officers will come and break the wall built by the workers without permission and the board of Pandya store fill fall.

Shiva will rush to hold it, while Dev will rush to the other side to hold it.

How will Shiva and Dev save the store now?

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Kinshuk Mahajan Shiny Doshi Kanwar Dhillon Simran Budharup Akshay Kharodia Mohit Parmar Alice Kaushik Krutika Desai Pandya Store StarPlus TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shraddha Mestry's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Wed, 05/11/2022 - 20:45

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
WOW! Take a look at Jannat Zubair rocking in some stunning jewelry
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly-world.Also read...
Exciting! Pandya Store's Shiva aka Kanwar has a special message for these co stars. Check out!
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly-world. Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in...
Super Sexy! Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 fame, Gautam Vig raises temperatures in these pictures
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly-world.Also read  ...
Wow! Nisha Aur Uske Cousins’ Aneri Vajani, Mohsin Khan and Vibhu Raghave celebrated seven years of their friendship; Mohsin shares a glimpse of their reunion
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world.Also read:...
Sasural Simar Ka 2: Wow! Simar, Reema and Vivaan to join hands against Dhami
MUMBAI : Sasural Simar Ka 2 started with Gitanjali Devi entrusting Simar Bhardwaj with the task of finding an ideal...
Swaran Ghar: Oh No! Swaran doesn’t forgive Ginni for her mistake
MUMBAI : Swaran Ghar is a much-loved show. It is produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey’s Dreamiyata Productions. Also...
Recent Stories
Interesting! Is Parineeti Chopra dating Punjabi singer Harrdy Sandhu? Details inside
Interesting! Is Parineeti Chopra dating Punjabi singer Harrdy Sandhu? Details inside
Latest Video