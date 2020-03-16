Interesting! Pandya Store's Shiva aka Kanwar has unique nicknames for these costars, Deets inside

MUMBAI: Star Plus, which is topping the TRP charts with their shows, is coming up with a new reality show. After Smart Jodi, a new show is all set to begin every Sunday, titled 'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar'. Well, the show will have fun games, revealing the behind-the-camera dynamics between on-screen saas-bahu pairs.

As we have updated that Pandya Store is going to be part of the show here is the fun video wherein Kanwar aka Shiva has adorable nicknames to his co-stars. Further in the video we also see Ulka Gupta who is the lead in Banni Chow Home Delivery will also compete with them. Take a look at their hilarious banter in this video.

In the upcoming episode of Pandya store we see that, two government officers will come to Pandya house and tell Raavi that the government has ordered to distribute the compensation money.

They will say that they have proof for Shiva’s death and will give Raavi a cheque of ten lakhs and leave.

Raavi breaks down even more and will cry out leaving everyone shocked.

Rumours are that Raavi will use the money to renovate the Pandya Store as it was Shiva’s last wish.

Will Raavi come to know that Shiva is not dead?

