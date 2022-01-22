Interesting! Paras Kalnawat reveals if he was betrayed in a relationship, says “ I have a list of names”

MUMBAI: Anupama is one of the most successful and top shows on television and always tops the BARC ratings.

The audiences love to watch the chemistry between Vanraj and Anupama and connect with the relationship of Samar and Rupali as they are one of the best mother and son duo on screen.

Paras these days is ruling the television screen with his performance as Samar, and people are loving his chemistry with Anagha aka Nandini.

Paras is the ideal son on television, which the audiences haven’t seen for a long time, and with his acting chops, he is doing full justice to the character of Samar.

The actor is quite active on his social media accounts and keeps sharing BTS moments from the show and gives a glimpse of what’s happening on the sets of the show.

Many actors take the “Ask Me Anything” feature on Instagram and recently Paras also had a session with his fans.

One his fans asked him if he anyone had cheated him in a relationship which the actor said that “You are asking about one person, I have the whole list of names who have betrayed me in a relationship”

Well, seems like Paras has had an interesting love life in the past and that he has been betrayed as per his answer, currently the actor is single and is concentrating on his work and if he finds someone special, we are sure he would let his fans know.

