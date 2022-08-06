INTERESTING! From peaking into each other's phones to recollecting their fashion disaster moments and gatecrashing weddings, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 co-stars Disha-Nakuul spill hilarious secrets

MUMBAI: Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar have become a household names for their characters Ram and Priya in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

The duo is doing total justice to their respective characters and the fans are in love with them.

This is the second time Disha and Nakuul have collaborated to play the lead pair in a show.

Before Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Disha and Nakuul romanced each other in Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara.

And now, with Ram and Priya's characters, the duo has taken their chemistry a notch higher.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Disha and Nakuul for a fun segment where they spilt some interesting secrets in our 'Never Have I Ever' session.

Take a look:

Never Have I Ever peeked in my co-star's phone

Disha - No! Never! Who peaks in the co-star's phone!

Nakuul - I don't peak in her phone but just it from her, take her permission and surf her Instagram. I like posts of others from Disha's account.

Never Have I Ever gossiped about anyone...

Disha and Nakuul - We gossip a lot.

Never Have I Ever been a part of the show and regretted it...

Disha - I regretted the show doing later but not when I started shooting for it.

Nakuul - I have been fortunate enough and never regretted it.

Never Have I Ever gatecrashed a wedding...

Nakuul - I have done this and also made friends there.

Disha - No, I have never done that.

Never Have I Ever landed on the wrong set...

Nakuul - Yes, I have a lot of times.

Disha - Yes, so many times.

Never Have I Ever sent a wrong message to anyone...

Nakuul - Yes, I have! I sent a text to my friend's ex-girlfriend.

Disha - No, I haven't done anything like this.

Never Have I Ever had any fashion disaster...

Disha - I am not into fashion...My style is very basic.

Nakuul - No, no, she has had.

Well, that was indeed a fun interview!

