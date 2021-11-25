INTERESTING! People didn’t believe me at all when I said that I was married to a businessman named Ritesh: Rakhi Sawant on entering the Bigg Boss 15 house with husband Ritesh!

MUMBAI: While Rakhi Sawant was a part of the 14th season of Bigg Boss, she had mentioned a lot of how her husband Ritesh did not acknowledge her and that she wants him to appear in the house.

Well, there is a lot of news about Rakhi entering the house and this time it is with Ritesh!

Many however feel Rakhi is not married and Ritesh is a figment of her imagination. Point this out to her and Rakhi says, “Of course I am married, and finally the world will see my husband Ritesh. I am entering the Bigg Boss house along with him. I am very happy and looking forward to this stint in BB15."

Rakhi was in Big Boss season 1 and last year too she went in, but this time she is determined to win the trophy. She says, "Main trophy pe latak jaongi par trophy ghar leke aaungi. I will do all the saam, daam, dand, bhedh to make sure that I win this time.”

Rakhi feels that people will finally stop speculating about her marriage once they see Ritesh in the Bigg Boss house. “People didn’t believe me at all when I said that I was married to a businessman named Ritesh. People called me a liar and said I was doing it for publicity. They refused to believe me because I did not have any pictures or videos to show or because I didn't invite anyone for my wedding."

She is happy that Ritesh agreed to join her on Bigg Boss. "My husband is a sweetheart. He agreed to be a part of Bigg Boss for my sake,” says Rakhi.

Her stint on Bigg Boss 14 last year helped her begin her second innings and she is grateful for that. "It changed my life. People showered me with so much love post BB14. I got work the entire year and things went really well for me. I will always be a part of the show. I think even when the 200th season will air, I will be there in it," laughs Rakhi.

