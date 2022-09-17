Interesting! Prakruti Mishra all set to be locked inside the Bigg Boss 16 house

Prakruti has participated in Zee TV's India's Best Cinestars Ki Khoj and is a National Award winner.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 09/17/2022 - 11:04
Interesting! Prakruti Mishra all set to be locked inside the Bigg Boss 16 house

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss has been one of the most watched reality shows of our time. Right from the host Salman Khan to the controversial contestants and the exciting tasks, everything has been grabbing headlines. 

The reality show so far has had 15 successful seasons bringing something new every season for its fans, to keep them glued to their TV screens. 

Also read- Prakruti Mishra injures herself while shooting for &TV’s Laal Ishq

The last season saw Television actress Tejasswi Prakash being declared as the winner. 

Now the anticipation and curiosity to know who will be participating in the new season i.e Bigg Boss 16 is super high. Fans can hardly contain their excitement. 

Now, there is some more exciting news on this front. Television actress Prakruti Mishra of ‘Bitti Business Wali’ fame has been confirmed for the Salman Khan hosted show on Colors TV. 

Also read- Prakruti Mishra injures herself while shooting for &TV’s Laal Ishq

Prakruti has participated in Zee TV's India's Best Cinestars Ki Khoj and also won a National Award for her performance in the Odia film Hello Arsi. 

Now we all know that every contestant who comes on board Bigg Boss, usually has an interesting or controversial back story to speculate. Prakruti is no different. The MTV India's Ace Of Space 2 participant was earlier accused of having an affair with her co- star Babushaan Mohanty by the latter’s wife. The actress later filed a defamation suit of Rs 5 crores against her. 

We had earlier reported that Arjun Bijlani, Sanaya Irani, Shiny Ahuja, and Divyanka Tripathi were amongst the few celebrities who have been approached for the show.

Munawar Faruqui, Shivin Narang, Madirakshi Mundle, Mohit Malik, and Tina Datta are others who have reportedly been confirmed but an official announcement for the same is eagerly awaited. 

Bigg Boss 16 is all set to begin from 1st October 2022. 

This year, the theme of the show is Aqua and the fans are super excited for the new season!

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Bigg Boss 16 Colors tv TV news Reality show Voot Prakruti Mishra Salman Khan MUNAWAR FARUQUI Arjun Bijlani Sanaya Irani Shiny Ahuja Divyanka Tripathi National Award TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 09/17/2022 - 11:04

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin – OMG! Pakhi to bring Sai to Chavan Nivas
MUMBAI :Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin gets more interesting in the upcoming segments as Pakhi brings Sai to Chavan Nivas...
Kundali Bhagya: Major Dhamaka! Prithvi to enter Preeta and Arjun’s life to bring a storm
MUMBAI:  Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and...
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Emotional! Gashmeer Mahajani leaves audience and judges teary-eyed as he shares his hardest phase of life
MUMBAI: Imlie actor Gashmeer Mahajani is one of the strong contestants in dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season...
SHOCKING TWIST! Akshara overhears Kunal and Maya's conversation in Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has taken a leap a few weeks ago and viewers are intrigued with all the interesting...
Anupamaa: OMG! Toshu and Baa curse Anupamaa for breaking the family
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
BIG TWIST! Nandini-Vedika's plan BACKFIRES, Priya stays back with Pihu in the Kapoor mansion, ROMANCE brews between her and Ram in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2
MUMBAI: Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is gearing up for a high-voltage drama in the upcoming track,  In the...
RECENT STORIES
Exclusive! “Even before I finished writing the film, I reached out to Vineet”, ‘Siya’ Director Manish Mudhra talks about debutin
Exclusive! “Even before I finished writing the film, I reached out to Vineet”, ‘Siya’ Director Manish Mudhra talks about debuting as director