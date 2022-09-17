Interesting! Prakruti Mishra all set to be locked inside the Bigg Boss 16 house

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss has been one of the most watched reality shows of our time. Right from the host Salman Khan to the controversial contestants and the exciting tasks, everything has been grabbing headlines.

The reality show so far has had 15 successful seasons bringing something new every season for its fans, to keep them glued to their TV screens.

Also read- Prakruti Mishra injures herself while shooting for &TV’s Laal Ishq

The last season saw Television actress Tejasswi Prakash being declared as the winner.

Now the anticipation and curiosity to know who will be participating in the new season i.e Bigg Boss 16 is super high. Fans can hardly contain their excitement.

Now, there is some more exciting news on this front. Television actress Prakruti Mishra of ‘Bitti Business Wali’ fame has been confirmed for the Salman Khan hosted show on Colors TV.

Also read- Prakruti Mishra injures herself while shooting for &TV’s Laal Ishq

Prakruti has participated in Zee TV's India's Best Cinestars Ki Khoj and also won a National Award for her performance in the Odia film Hello Arsi.

Now we all know that every contestant who comes on board Bigg Boss, usually has an interesting or controversial back story to speculate. Prakruti is no different. The MTV India's Ace Of Space 2 participant was earlier accused of having an affair with her co- star Babushaan Mohanty by the latter’s wife. The actress later filed a defamation suit of Rs 5 crores against her.

We had earlier reported that Arjun Bijlani, Sanaya Irani, Shiny Ahuja, and Divyanka Tripathi were amongst the few celebrities who have been approached for the show.

Munawar Faruqui, Shivin Narang, Madirakshi Mundle, Mohit Malik, and Tina Datta are others who have reportedly been confirmed but an official announcement for the same is eagerly awaited.

Bigg Boss 16 is all set to begin from 1st October 2022.

This year, the theme of the show is Aqua and the fans are super excited for the new season!

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.