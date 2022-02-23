Interesting! Pranav Misshra aka Akshay reveals whom Disha Parmar aka Priya is missing on the sets of BALH2

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world, Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is currently witnessing some interesting twists and turns in the story.

Also read: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: High Drama! Ram lies to Priya for Vedika

In this video, we see Pranav Misshra who plays the character of Akshay Mehra in the show has a few questions for Disha Parmar aka Priya. However, her witty reply will leave you in splits. Take a look at this video to check out her reaction.

Check out the video:

Also read: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Cute! Ram and Priya come close Priya fixes Ram’s shirt button

Meanwhile, in the current track, we that, Priya and Ram get caught in love when ‘Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhaage’ song is played and Priya stitches Ram's shirt button.

Ram looks at Priya with love when Ram feels pricked and he screams and Priya apologizes.

Later Ram tries to fix Priya's hair and shifts it behind with a lot of care.

Ram and Priya come close to each other once again and Ram asks Priya to tell him Thank You as he did not buy a new shirt and spent more money where she fixed the problem in a jiffy. How will Ram react when Priya reveals the truth about Mahendra?

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com