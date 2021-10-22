INTERESTING! Priya SURPRISES Ram by making a shocking confession in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

MUMBAI : Sony TV's popular drama series Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is working on small screens.

The show stars Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta in the lead roles.

We all know how Ram and Priya agreed to get married just for the sake of their families.

The duo is not in love but is ready to spend the whole life together without any expectations from each other.

While Nandini had proposed the idea of Priya and Ram's marriage, however, she is now regretting her decision.

Nandini is feeling complex with Ram favouring and supporting Priya and her family.

Ram and Priya have kickstarted their married life and are trying their best to adjust with each other.

In the episodes ahead, the viewers will get to see a beautiful moment between Ram and Priya.

Priya will say something really expected to Ram that will take him by surprise.

She will tell Ram how she feels like Princess after she got married and he is in total surprise listening to priya's confession.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Nandini is happy that Akshay-Shivina and Ram-Priya's will be separated.

Will Nandini be able to separate Ram and Priya? What will happen about Akshay and Shivina's future? Tell us in the comments.

