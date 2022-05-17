INTERESTING: Pushpa Impossible actress Karuna Pandey is Anupamaa 2.0! Here’s why...

Karuna is a self made woman who is a fine and dedicated actress and along with that is a perfect wife. She is married to Rutwij Vaidya. Currently, she is shooting for Pushpa Impossible, a TV show on SAB TV and below, we present to you some unknown facts about her.
Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Tue, 05/17/2022 - 16:42
Karuna Pandey

MUMBAI : Karuna Pandey is a powerhouse of talent.

After a long time, she will be seen in the leading role of Pushpa, in the show Pushpa Impossible helmed by JD Majethia.

(Also Read:  EXCLUSIVE! Everybody wants to be the face of the show and explore themselves and post Devanshi, I saw this as an opportunity to evolve as an artist: Karuna Pandey on shooting for Pushpa Impossible

Karuna is a self made woman who is a fine and dedicated actress and along with that is a perfect wife. She is married to Rutwij Vaidya. Currently, she is shooting for Pushpa Impossible, a TV show on SAB TV and below, we present to you some unknown facts about her.

Karuna was contemplated in different spots like Ambala, Shillong, Chennai, Agra, Udhampur, Lucknow, and so forth as her dad was in Army yet the name of the school was normal, i.e., ‘Kendriya Vidyalaya.’

Aside from being an entertainer, she is additionally a fine author and composes Shayaris and lyrics. She skilled an exceptional transcribed ballad to all the female co-stars of Bhaage Re Mann on Women’s Day in 2016. She is a creature darling and has creatures named Romeo(10 yrs old Labrador), Barbie (6 yrs old Labrador) , Mau(6 yrs old feline), and Cuttie (7 months old cat/feline.

She is an unadulterated veggie lover and furthermore wants to investigate nourishment.

Karuna’s lifestyle and choices are very clear and she is very opinionated. What she says is on-point and factually correct. Infact, one can compare her to the fictional character of Anupamaa! She is passionate about her career and is a family oriented person.

She never fails to give out her suggestions and opinions wherever needed.

(Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! Karuna Pandey is an energy train on the sets and I look forward to learning from her: Naveen Pandita on shooting for Pushpa Impossible

What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below!

Karuna Pandey JD Majethia Pushpa Impossible Rutwij Vaidya SAB TV Ambala Shillong Chennai Agra Udhampur Lucknow Kendriya Vidyalaya.’ shayaris Bhaage Re Mann women’s day Barbie Mau Cuttie Anupamaa TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
ShachiTapiawala's picture

About Author

Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Tue, 05/17/2022 - 16:42

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
MUST READ: Checkout the reason behind the BEAUTY of shows introduced by Rajan Shahi!
MUMBAI: Rajan Shahi is one of the most sought after producers on the Indian television space.(Also Read:...
Shocking! Kangana Ranaut says no one from Bollywood is qualified to be her friend
MUMBAI: Born in the small town of Himachal Pradesh, called Bhambla, Kangana was always a rebel. From fighting for...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: OMG! Revati’s plan works, Preesha and Rudraksh fall down
MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Chahatein is a passionate love story between a famous rockstar, Rudraksh Khurana, and a gynecologist,...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Romantic! Rudraksh carries Preesha in his arms
MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Chahatein is a passionate love story between a famous rockstar, Rudraksh Khurana, and a gynecologist,...
WOW! Take a look at the sneak peek from the dreamy wedding of MaAn in Anupamaa, Check out the pictures
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has been one of the most adored...
WHAT! Shailesh Lodha did THIS before he rose to fame with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma
MUMBAI: Actor Shailesh Lodha is all over the news ever since the reports about him quitting Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah...
Recent Stories
Shocking! Kangana Ranaut says no one from Bollywood is qualified to be her friend
Shocking! Kangana Ranaut says no one from Bollywood is qualified to be her friend
Latest Video