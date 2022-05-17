INTERESTING: Pushpa Impossible actress Karuna Pandey is Anupamaa 2.0! Here’s why...

MUMBAI : Karuna Pandey is a powerhouse of talent.

After a long time, she will be seen in the leading role of Pushpa, in the show Pushpa Impossible helmed by JD Majethia.

Karuna is a self made woman who is a fine and dedicated actress and along with that is a perfect wife. She is married to Rutwij Vaidya. Currently, she is shooting for Pushpa Impossible, a TV show on SAB TV and below, we present to you some unknown facts about her.

Karuna was contemplated in different spots like Ambala, Shillong, Chennai, Agra, Udhampur, Lucknow, and so forth as her dad was in Army yet the name of the school was normal, i.e., ‘Kendriya Vidyalaya.’

Aside from being an entertainer, she is additionally a fine author and composes Shayaris and lyrics. She skilled an exceptional transcribed ballad to all the female co-stars of Bhaage Re Mann on Women’s Day in 2016. She is a creature darling and has creatures named Romeo(10 yrs old Labrador), Barbie (6 yrs old Labrador) , Mau(6 yrs old feline), and Cuttie (7 months old cat/feline.

She is an unadulterated veggie lover and furthermore wants to investigate nourishment.

Karuna’s lifestyle and choices are very clear and she is very opinionated. What she says is on-point and factually correct. Infact, one can compare her to the fictional character of Anupamaa! She is passionate about her career and is a family oriented person.

She never fails to give out her suggestions and opinions wherever needed.

