Interesting! Rajiv Adatia lost 14 kgs in the Bigg Boss 15 house

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 contestant Rajiv Adatia entertained everyone inside the reality show. The model and entrepreneur revealed that because of thyroid issues, his weight would fluctuate a lot and this made him skeptical about accepting Bigg Boss 15. He also talked about how he has gained his confidence back by losing 14 kgs.

"My new year resolution is to lose more weight. I lost 14 kilos in the house. I have a major thyroid issue because of which my weight fluctuates a lot. When I got a call for this show I was very skeptical if I should do the show or not because I was feeling very uncomfortable with my body. But I decided to go inside the show and I lost 14 kilos. I came out three sizes less than what I was. I want to maintain that and lose 10 more kilos. So that I am back to my normal weight. I now have my thyroid under control. Accepting myself was the biggest thing I did on that show. So I think my new year resolution would be to always keep accepting, loving yourself and follow your dreams," he said.

Credits: TOI