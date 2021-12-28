Interesting! Rakhi Sawant’s husband Ritesh proves that he is a globetrotter

MUMBAI: The curiosity around Rakhi Sawant’s husband Ritesh Singh’s claims of his foreign connection is immense. The audience wants to know the reality.

Well, with Ritesh already evicted from Bigg Boss 15, he has been clarifying about his first marriage and the accusations against him. Now, he has taken to social media to prove his claims after he was questioned whether he is an NRI, as Rakhi claims.

Taking to Instagram, the software professional shared photos from his international trips, to prove his claim that he is a globetrotter.

In the pictures, a comparatively young Ritesh is seen posing outside the ‘Mobile World Congress’. In his caption, Singh pointed out that the pictures were from 2014.

He then shared his photos from Germany and laughed at the way he looked back then. He shared photos of himself in Amsterdam, Beijing, and Hongkong. In one of the posts, he made fun of himself writing, “Thak gaya post dalte dalte.”

Have a look.

Meanwhile, fans pointed out that the pictures look edited.

As one said that given his foreign connection, he seems to be a bigger star than Rakhi. To this, Ritesh said that he is just a common man and that he himself is Rakhi’s fan. Another one wrote, “Haan bhai, we believe you. You definitely travelled, but ab bas kar.”

The recent clarification comes after Ritesh has been under public scrutiny ever since he entered the Bigg Boss house, with viewers questioning the authenticity of his marriage with Rakhi as well as his claims of being an NRI.

Credits: SpotboyE