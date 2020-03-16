Interesting! Rakhi Sawant’s new boyfriend purchases a property in her name in Dubai, details inside

MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant recently flew to Dubai with boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani to meet his family members, a gesture which she claims proves that he is very serious about their relationship. She however, reveals that Adil's family is not in favour of their relationship and even Adil says she should wear dresses which are “less glamorous and more covered”.

“Adil has bought a house in Dubai in my name. The other day, he'd given me a BMW. But frankly, my treasure is his love. His love is true. He is a loyalist. He is very serious about me, else which guy introduces his love so early to his family?” Rakhi was quoted saying.

Adil added that it’s a small start to take their relationship ahead. On being asked what he wants to change in Rakhi, he said, “Nothing much, it is just that I feel she should wear dresses which are less glamorous and more covered.”

Rakhi also revealed that Adil's ex-girlfriend Roshina Delvari called her but she had now blocked her number. She had earlier expressed her disappointment at being left alone after separating from her ‘husband’ Ritesh for good.

Rakhi returned to the spotlight with her participation on Bigg Boss 15 and has been regularly spotted at film and TV events since then. She was earlier unofficially married to Ritesh, who even joined her on Bigg Boss, but broke up soon after she learnt about him being a married man already.

