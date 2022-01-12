INTERESTING: Rashami Desai asks whether there is a possibility of Umar Riaz returning to Bigg Boss 15 as the show has received an extension?

MUMBAI: Karan Kundrra and Umar Riaz became best friends inside the house and after his midnight eviction, Karan pinned Umar's photo near his bed on Bigg Boss 15.

On the other hand, Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee have gone back to being friends and in the recent episode of Bigg Boss 15, the former opened her heart out to Devoleena. Just minutes after the morning dance, Rashami Desai was teary-eyed and confessed that she terribly misses Umar Riaz.

Rashami Desai asks Devoleena Bhattacharjee whether there is a possibility of him returning to the show. She tells Devoleena, "I am missing him. Vo aayega na?" (He'll come, right?) Devoleena sympathises with her friend by saying, "aana toh chahiye" (he should come). Given that the show has been extended for two more weeks, Rashami hopes for Umar to return to the show."

Devoleena Bhattacharjee consoles Rashami and says, "After what happened yesterday, it's obvious that you are missing him (Umar) more." For the unversed, Karan Kundrra nominated Rashami Desai which left the latter dejected and while discussing this with Karan, she'd got emotional too.

CREDIT: TOI