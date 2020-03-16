Interesting! Read to know about Kapil Sharma’s hilarious 4 am gym session with Akshay Kumar

MUMBAI: There is no doubt that Akshay Kumar and Kapil Sharma share a great rapport.

Taking to social media, the actor shared a new video with the comedian. In it the two are seen spending time together at the gym, in the early hours of morning. Taking to Instagram, Akshay posted the clip, which started with Kapil Sharma looking over his balcony late at night, dressed in a dress robe. Later, after being forced to exercise, he tells Akshay nobody ‘wakes up at 4 a.m.’

At the beginning of the clip, as he looked around him, Kapil thought to himself, "Everyone is sleeping. Does Akshay Kumar really wake up at 4 a.m.? It's 2.20 a.m. now, I have to reach by 4 a.m. If I fall asleep and get late, he will insult me my whole life. Let me go get ready." As he brushed his teeth in the bathroom, his wife Ginni Chatrath asked if he has a shoot with Akshay. Snapping at her, Kapil replied, "Who else will call me so early? Angelina Jolie?" As Ginni's voice asked why he was angry at her, Kapil said, "Why don't you go and sleep? He hasn't asked you to be there." The video next showed Kapil's watchman snoring as he called him to open the gate, so his car could leave. On his way to meet Akshay, Kapil looked at the camera and complained that everyone is asleep, except for his team and him.

Then Kapil is seen arriving at the gym and the two greet each other. Akshay asked the comedian how everything was going. Kapil replied, "I came back from Punjab at night itself. There at 4 a.m. people remember God; that also I think they do at 5 am." Teasing Akshay he added, "Nobody wakes up at 4 a.m." Sharing the video, Akshay wrote, "Banter before breakfast or after dinner. Watch @kapilsharma and I working out at 4 AM! Samrat #Prithviraj Chauhan releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate it only at a theatre near you on 3rd June!"

CREDIT: HINDUSTAN TIMES