Interesting! Read on for lesser-known facts about Tejasswi Prakash

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 winner and Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash celebrates her birthday today. The actress, who turns 29 years old, is in Goa with her boyfriend Karan Kundrra. Last night, she rang in her birthday with Karan and celebrated with the media. The pictures of the same have gone viral, and TejRan fans can’t get over their cute chemistry.

Here is a list of unknown/lesser-known facts about the Naagin 6 actress.

Tejasswi Prakash revealed that she can’t live in India for more than 6 months without travelling to the UAE since she is a resident of the Gulf nation.

Tejasswi’s hard work and never give up attitude got her first role in early 2012 when she was just 19. She appeared in the show 2612. The actress has been working since a young age to make her place in the industry. And undoubtedly she has managed to achieve her goals.

Music runs in the family. Tejasswi is not only a trained classical singer but also knows how to play instruments like harmonium and sitar. Moreover, the actress is also a trainer Bharathanatyam dancer.

Many don’t know Tejasswi’s love for travelling. The actress loves to explore different places every once in a while.

Tejasswi always had a plan B if acting didn’t work out for her. She is an Engineer and graduated from Mumbai University. Tejasswi has talked about her educational background several times in TV reality shows like Bigg Boss and KKK.

Tejasswi’s dad was not always around during her struggle days. She revealed that it was her mother who bought her up in the best possible manner when her dad wasn’t around.

Tejasswi’s KKK journey might have proved how strong and sporty she is but not everyone knows that she is a trained swimmer and a basketball player. She loves cycling.

Meanwhile, Tejasswi is playing Pratha in Naagin 6, which is a franchise of TV show Naagin, whicj is about an Ichchadhari Naagin who can change her appearance as and when she desires for the sake of vengeance. The actress is getting a whole lot of love and appreciation for her performance in the show.

