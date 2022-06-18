INTERESTING! From revealing their favourite fan moments to their much used signature dialogues, Appnapan actors Rajshree Thakur and Cezanne Khan share some of the most fun things about themselves

MUMBAI : After Yashomati Maiyya Ke Nandlala which hit the small screens a few days back, Sony TV rolled out a new show titled Appnapan two days back.

The show stars Cezanne Khan and Rajshree Thakur in the lead roles.

Appnapan is bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor under her home banner Balaji Telefilms.

The show marks the reunion of Cezanne and Ekta after Kasauti Zindagi Kay while this is the first time Rajshree is working with Ekta Kapoor.

With just two episodes, the viewers are already in love with the show and Rajshree-Cezanne's brilliant performance.

The viewers are going to see a lot of different shades of the actors.

In a fun rapid fire round with TellyChakkar, Rajshree and Cezanne got candid about some interesting things.

ALSO READ: WOW! Appnapan actress Rajshree Thakur has starred in THIS popular fantasy action-comedy Bollywood movie

Take a look:

1. Your favourite Takiya Kalam...

Rajshree: Arey yaar...

Cezanne: Really...

2. An annoying habit of yours...

Rajshree: I think I am too particular about cleanliness.

Cezanne: I joke around in the most serious moments.

3. A genre you want to try...

Rajshree: I want to play an army or a police officer. It was always my dream.

Cezanne: I want to try my hand in comedy.

4. First impressions of each other...

Rajshree: It was very good

Cezanne: I also felt good about her.

5. Favourite fan moment...

Rajshree: This was when I was doing Saat Phere and I was in London for Zee Carnival. A 90-year-old woman came to meet me with a rose. It was a very emotional moment for me.

Cezanne: A fan named Naaz keeps sending me gifts and posts a lot about me on social media.

This happened 10 years ago when a girl came to me and told me that her mom is a huge fan of mine. She wanted to meet me. She was hospitalized. The lady expressed her love for me and I was so touched with this moment that I told her that she can marry me.

Well, those were some honest confessions!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Exclusive: Mrinalini Tyagi bags Sony TV’s Apnnapan