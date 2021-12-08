INTERESTING: Ritesh is a kind-hearted man and Rakhi Sawant is not after his money, she married for love – Sofia Hayat

MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant and Ritesh’s marriage has been questioned quite a lot.

While people thought that Ritesh was Rakhi’s figment of imagination, he stepped into the Bigg Boss house and now, there are new allegations on their relationship that Rakhi has hired a guy to be Ritesh.

Now Rakhi’s friend and ‘Bigg Boss 7’ contestant Sofia Hayat has come out in her support.

Sofia says: “I feel sad that people make rumours and statements about someone without checking any facts, which is completely unacceptable and wrong. I have been to Rakhi Sawant and Ritesh’s marriage virtually and it happened for real. Rakhi is my friend and she has shared with me also and is now on the show also, that she was in trouble when Ritesh came into her life and worked miracles. I stand with them.”

Sofia Hayat later also said that Ritesh is an NRI who came to India only for Rakhi Sawant as she wanted him on the show. “Ritesh is a kind-hearted man. Rakhi Sawant is not after his money. She married for love. I love them both. I gave them my blessings for their relationship. He is an NRI, but again who cares about all of that when they are in love. Can we celebrate the love that they have? Love is beautiful. I request you not to judge anything unless we know the truth.”

Keep reading this space for more information. (Also Read: CONTROVERSY: Rakhi Sawant LASHES OUT on Abhijeet Bichukale and pulls his HAIR as he says, “Rakhi bhade ka pati laayi hai”)

CREDIT: Koimoi