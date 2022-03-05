Interesting! Rohit Suchanti could have stepped into Jim Sarbh's shoes in Padmaavat; here is proof

MUMBAI: Aasif Sheikh, aka Vibhuti Narayan Mishra of &TV’s Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, shares, "I offered namaz at home during the last two years of Eid. However, as we are venturing out this year, I will be offering namaz at the masjid. Then I'll return home and gorge on my favourite sheer khurma. I have invited some of my friends and family to a special lunch comprising of Biryani, Korma, Naan, and many other delicacies. Talking about his Eid memories, Aasif adds, "My native place is Varanasi, where my Dadaji resided. He used to host a big celebration on the day of Eid. A lot of our relatives used to come over to celebrate with us. A dastarkhwan of 25–30 people used to be filled with guests. We had no idea who would show up or who would be enjoying themselves... Bas chalta rehta tha karavan. Those memories from the early 1980s are still fresh in my mind."

Farhana Fatema, aka Shanti Mishra of &TV’s Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai, shares, "Eid is always a wonderful and memorable occasion for me. Eid is about getting together with friends, family, and loved ones. For these special occasions in the last two years, we were unable to meet our loved ones. This year, I am excited to host a family gathering. The festivities will take place over two days at my residence. Biryani, sheer khurma, dahi bada, and falooda will be on the menu. Taking Eidi from my parents and older siblings has been my favourite thing to do on this special day since I was a child. I recall my father forgetting to give me Eidi one time and going outside to meet his friends. I was on the verge of going on a hunger strike until he returned and gave me my Eidi (laughs). My cousins and siblings continue to tease me about it. I wish everyone a happy celebration. "Eid Mubarak to everyone."