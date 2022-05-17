INTERESTING: Romanch Mehta OPENS UP on his bond with his Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Se co-star Riya Bhattacharjee!

MUMBAI: Romanch Mehta has done an array of shows on television.

We certainly cannot have enough of him on television. Currently seen in Star Plus show Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Se, he plays the role of Akriti’s father which has multiple layers to his personality. In an exclusive conversation with Romanch, he opened up on his experience shooting for the show and his bond with co-actors particularly Riya Bhattacharjee.

He shared, “I share a good bond with all the actors. I knew a couple of actors from before, like Rajeev Kumar, I worked with him in ChannChann. When I came for the look test, I bonded with the actors present and as we shot together, your bond just kept getting stronger. Now, we are more like family. Riya, for that matter is extremely cute. I bond very well with her off and on the screen.”

Well said Romanch!

Earlier, in the interview, Romanch had mentioned, “The main thing about my character is that he is very positive towards his daughter Akriti. But at the same time, he becomes very pessimistic and negative towards anyone who goes against his daughter . Even his wife, if she tries to say anything to Akriti which is against her, he won’t take it lying low. So my character is layered beautifully where he is negative, grey and positive at the same time in different situations.”

Keep reading this space for more information from the world of television , Bollywood and the OTT medium.