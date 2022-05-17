INTERESTING: Romanch Mehta OPENS UP on his bond with his Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Se co-star Riya Bhattacharjee!

Currently seen in Star Plus show Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Se, he plays the role of Akriti’s father which has multiple layers to his personality. In an exclusive conversation with Romanch, he opened up on his experience shooting for the show and his bond with co-actors particularly Riya Bhattacharjee.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 05/17/2022 - 19:32
INTERESTING: Romanch Mehta OPENS UP on his bond with his Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Se co-star Riya Bhattacharjee!

MUMBAI: Romanch Mehta has done an array of shows on television.

(Also Read:The connect that I had with Aakriti Sharma in my previous Kulfi Kumar Bajewala always wanted to be a father to a girl child– Romanch Mehta)

We certainly cannot have enough of him on television. Currently seen in Star Plus show Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Se, he plays the role of Akriti’s father which has multiple layers to his personality. In an exclusive conversation with Romanch, he opened up on his experience shooting for the show and his bond with co-actors particularly Riya Bhattacharjee.

He shared, “I share a good bond with all the actors. I knew a couple of actors from before, like Rajeev Kumar, I worked with him in ChannChann. When I came for the look test, I bonded with the actors present and as we shot together, your bond just kept getting stronger. Now, we are more like family. Riya, for that matter is extremely cute. I bond very well with her off and on the screen.”

Well said Romanch!

Earlier, in the interview, Romanch had mentioned, “The main thing about my character is that he is very positive towards his daughter Akriti. But at the same time, he becomes very pessimistic and negative towards anyone who goes against his daughter . Even his wife, if she tries to say anything to Akriti which is against her, he won’t take it lying low. So my character is layered beautifully where he is negative, grey and positive at the same time in different situations.”

(Also Read:What's cooking on the sets of Sony tv's Appanapan)

Keep reading this space for more information from the world of television , Bollywood and the OTT medium.

Romanch Mehta Star Plus Kabhi Kabhi ittefaq Se Akriti multiple layers personality Riya Bhattacharjee ChannChann Rajeev Kumar pessimistic negative layered beautifully Grey different situations TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 05/17/2022 - 19:32

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE! 'The most challenging part is doing justice to the multi-layered, multi-dimensional personality of Harshvardhan Birla' Vinay Jain on his character, favourite co-star in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and more
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are...
EXCLUSIVE! 'I still feel an old school wristwatch with a heavy chain is what suits me best' Anuj Kapadia aka Gaurav Khanna on his watch collection, his bond with Aneri Vajani and Rupali Ganguly and more
MUMBAI: #MaAnKiShaadi has turned into the biggest festival on television currently. Fans are only sending wishes and...
Oh No! Naagin 6 shooting halted due to this reason, Check out
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. TellyChakkar has been at the...
Dripping hot! Ridhi Dogra sets ablaze in these sexy pictures
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Also read  ...
Audience Perspective! Netizens react to Manit Joura aka Rishabh Luthra’s comeback in Kundali Bhagya
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is...
Uff Hotness! Rashami Desai looks smoking hot high slit outfits
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Also read ...
Recent Stories
Shocking! Ira Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh pic gets trolled, netizens saying Ira is kissing her future mom
Shocking! Ira Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh get trolled over their picture; netizens say Ira is kissing her future mom
Latest Video