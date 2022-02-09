INTERESTING: Russian actress Leysan Karimova’s entry to add a NEW TWIST in Star Plus’ Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2!

MUMBAI: Actress Leysan Karimova is a Russian actress, working in the Indian entertainment industry for quite some time.

(Also Read: Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2, 31st January 2022, Written Update: Abhay Suspects Anant In the House)

Till now she has been part of many projects. Right from Hollywood to working here in India, she has acted in shows like 'Chaahool', Vish, Housefull 4, Chandragupta Maurya and Laal Ishq. She will soon be seen in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2. Her entry is going to bring a new twist to the show.

On being asked about her experience shooting on the sets, Leysan says, “It was an amazing experience but as I shot for a limited number of days, I couldn't interact much with everyone. But whatever time I interacted with the co-stars, they all were great, supportive and most importantly very professional on sets.”

On being asked if she relates to the character she says, "Everyone wants to be a celebrity one day. But my character is very spoiled, arrogant and rigid, so I could not relate to the same. But I enjoyed playing such a character."

Keep reading this space for more information.

(Also Read: https://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/saath-nibhana-saathiya-2-1st-february-2022-written-update-abhay-punishes-gehna)

CREDIT: TOI