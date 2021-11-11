Interesting! Is Saba Khan dating Umar Riaz? The Bigg Boss 12 contestant clarifies

MUMBAI: While there had been speculations about dating rumours of Umar Riaz with ex Bigg Boss contestant Saba Khan, Umar’s sister Mahvish and cousin Nomaan rubbished the false propaganda.

The Bigg Boss 12 contestant in an interview to ETimes said, "Recently I read somewhere that Umar's family members have said a few things and I want to clarify that. Umar's cousin Nomaan has said that he met me in a mall. So let me clear that I haven't met him anywhere and in fact sometime back when one of my songs released, he texted me saying that I had done a good job and I thanked him for appreciating my work. Apart from this I haven't spoken to him. Yes, I have met Umar's family (mom, dad and sister Mahvish) and they were very sweet to me. They even said that they liked me and supported my journey during my season of Bigg Boss, which was season 12."

Also Read: CONTROVERSY: Bigg Boss 15 contestant Umar Riaz is in a RELATIONSHIP with ex-contestant Saba Khan?

Talking about the dating rumours, Saba revealed, "Umar's first project was with me for a music video. That's when we got along well on the sets. Even during the promotions, we were together and since then I know him well and we share a strong bond. I won't say that we both are dating. We both aren't dating but we like each other as human beings."

Saba has been trolled badly by the netizens for a video which she has made for Umar supporting him in BB15 and has shared it on her social media.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, Rajiv Adatia, and Neha Bhasin have a heated argument with Umar Riaz, call him an unfair player

"After I made a video for Umar and shared it on Instagram, some people have been trolling me and saying nasty things. I feel that's not needed because all I wanted to do by making that video is show my support for Umar. He is doing well on the show and I wish he does better and goes much ahead. I feel that he needs to show more of his straightforward side in the house," the BB12 contestant reacted to the netizen’s troll.

Credit: ETimes