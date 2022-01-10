INTERESTING: Salman Khan takes a DIG at Krushna Abhishek’s wife Kashmera Shah during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Bigg Boss 15!

MUMBAI: Colors Bigg Boss 15, is getting interesting day by day.

Recently, Kashmera Shah marked her presence on the reality show. While, Kashmera was slamming Karan and also questioned Tejasswi for tolerating the behaviour, Divya Agarwal and Vishal Singh asked Tejasswi and Karan to focus on their game and keep relationship aside.

During the episode, Kashmera Shah, who came to support Tejasswi Prakash reprimanded Karan Kundrra for speaking disrespectfully to his ladylove. While she was slamming him for his comments against Karan Kundrra, Salman Khan walked towards the camera and started calling out her husband Krushna Abhishek's name. He went ahead to salute him.

Salman Khan said, "Krushna salute hai tereko bhai, izzat badh gayi tere liye bhai." He laughed his lungs out while pulling Kashmera's leg. The former BB contestant stopped Salman Khan and told him last year she went inside and followed his instruction and played the game without any fights, and he himself fought with his mama and mami (Govinda and Sunita).

Kashmera, "Usne mujhe last season mein bol ke bheja look Kash tum andar jaa rahi ho kisi se jhagda mat karna, be nice to everyone, dekho meri ghar ki izzat ki baat hai. Main ne kuch nahi andar I admit it, bahar aake dekha sabse khud jhagda karke baitha tha, what is this khud jhagda kiya mama se maami se. Ab nahi sunne waali main."

