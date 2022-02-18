INTERESTING! Sangita Ghosh's real-life love story is nothing less than a fairytale; meet her husband

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from Telly world.

Sangita is all set to come onscreen as Swaran with Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta's Swaran Ghar on Colors. The show is on the lines of Baghban with a similar vibe of three sons, but none of them was keen on taking up their parent's responsibility, while the parents are now firm on their decision to divorce such children and live peacefully without them.

It also brings a hint of Anupamaa, with the headstrong attitude of Swaran. The concept is quite fresh on Television, it has already intrigued the viewers with its first promo. We can't wait to see what the show has to offer.

Talking about her personal life, her love story is nothing less than a fairytale. She met her husband Shailendra Singh Rajput in Jaipur while she was shooting for a project and decided to learn horse-riding. Well, little did she know that she would fall for her instructor itself. They are nailing their long-distance marriage as Shailendra is a professional polo player and has a flourishing career, while he stays in Jaipur they make time for each other in both cities amid their work schedules.

Talking about Swaran Ghar, we had exclusively updated that the show is all set to go on air from 28th February replacing Balika Vadhu 2. The team has put the second promo out and it depicts the whole journey of Swaran and her family and how her delusional belief that her sons will always love her as they did in childhood breaks.

