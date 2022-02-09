Interesting! Shark Tank India Fame Anupam Mittal opens up on rumours of his tiff with Ashneer Grover

MUMBAI: Shark Tank India featured Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, Ghazal Alagh, and others as investors. It was loved by the audience.

Memes on the show are viral all over. But so are news pieces of rifts between panellists like Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, and Ashneer Grover.

As we know, Ashneer was the ‘rude’ one. He would end up speaking what’s in his heart and that would be hurtful for many. Many entrepreneurs were shocked after his stinging feedback. He ended up having many tiffs with his co-sharks.

Shark Tank India member Anupam Mittal has now spoken about his tiff with Ashneer. He said, “I think Ashneer jo hai, apni dil ki baat ekdam samne bol dete hai. Woh ek do baar raise batein bol gaya ki thes pahuchi. Kya batein huyi, kaise thes pahuchi, woh chhoro. Lekin usme koi badi baat nahi hai. Samne se woh agle din aaye khud hi. Baithe, hum saath mein lunch kiye. Baat khatam.”

He also revealed how he and Aman Gupta cleared their differences. “Phir ek do baar Aman ke saath ho gaya ki unko laga ki main unko kaat raha hun. Maine kaha ‘achha hua ki tumne bata diya, mujhe lag raha that tum mereko kaat rahe ho’. Usne kaha ‘aap mere se naraaz ho? Maine kaha nahi toh tum mere se naraz ho. Toh hum gale mil liye. Khatam ho gayi baat. Saath mein khana khaye, drink piye, baat khatam,” he shared.

