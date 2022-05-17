Interesting! Shehnaaz Gill excited over her Bollywood debut, at the same time, misses Siddharth Shukla immensely

MUMBAI: The actress is all set to make her big, Bollywood debut, and with none other than Salman Khan. Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, is that big project and we wish the actress all the best for her new venture. However, as she gears up for this big project, she also misses Siddharth Shukla.

According to reports, the actress will star opposite Aayush Sharma in the film while Salman Khan will be seen as the lead. She is soon to start shooting for the film and is all kinds of excited for the same, given that this is a huge break.

Also Read: Interesting! Shehnaaz Gill’s new look from Salman Khan’s ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ is out, have a look

According to sources, the actress is facing overwhelming excitement and is very jittery about the big project. The project, being a big deal to her, she also misses her deceased friend Siddharth Shukla immensely and is trying to stay strong. Shehnaaz has come a long way in achieving her dreams and for the same reason, misses Siddharth’s presence, knowing that in some way, he’ll always be with her.

We all witnessed their bond on Bigg Boss and the pair became a house-hold name; often shipped together as ‘SidNaaz’. Salman Khan too, is very fond of the actress and will also be co-producing the film. Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will also star Pooja Hegde and the audience awaits to witness the actors create magic on the Big-screen.

Credits: Bolywoodlife.com

Also Read: Kya Baat Hai! Shehnaaz Gill begins shooting for her Bollywood debut alongside Salman Khan