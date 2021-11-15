INTERESTING: Shilpa Shinde MISSES Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai co-actor Asif Sheikh’s birthday party; here is the REAL REASON!

MUMBAI: Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain has been entertaining the audience with the comic storyline. Every actor gives a fabulous performance in the show and all the characters are much loved too in the likes of Angoori and Vibhuti Narayan.

Recently, we saw a reunion of Aasif aka Vibhuti and ‘old Angoori’ Shilpa Shinde. But wait, it wasn’t for the show but for social media instead.

Recently, Aasif celebrated his birthday with close friends and Shilpa too was his guest list. However, due to some personal reasons, the actress didn’t make it to the celebrations. In return, she shared an apology and wished his Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain co-star.

Taking to Instagram, Shilpa Shinde shared some BTS pictures of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain with Aasif Sheikh. Along with the pictures, she wrote, “You had invited me to your party but really sorry for not being there. I just got to know that it’s your birthday. My best wishes are always with you, wishing all the happiness for you on this day.”

“It was an honour to share screen space with you and cannot express enough gratitude in words for being nicest person. You are a wonderful human being, stay blessed and keep smiling. Happy Birthday Aasifji,” Shilpa Shinde added.

Reacting to old pictures, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain fans remembered the lovely duo of Aasif Sheikh and Shilpa Shinde. One fan wrote, “And audience still misses this amazing casting, you two were ‘jaan’ of the show”. Another wrote, “Love this jodi of Angoori bhabhi & un k Bharbhuti ji…Missing those days of BGPH days.”

