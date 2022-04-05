INTERESTING! Shubh Laabh actress Geetanjali Tikekar expresses her desire to work in a Karan Johar movies, shares the weirdest rumor about her which left her in splits and mich more

MUMBAI: Geetanjali Tikekar is one such actress on the small screen who doesn't need any introduction. 

The talented diva has been a part of several television shows over her long career span. 

Geetanjali has played a variety of roles in several shows over the years.

The actress is currently seen in Sony SAB's Shubh Laabh. 

The show is managing to strike the right chord with the viewers with its unique content. 

Shubh Laabh hit the small screens last year and the show has become everyone's favorite. 

TellyChakkar has a fun rapid-fire interview with the actress where she gave some amazing responses.

One signature word or dialogue you often use...

Oh My God!

An incident of your life that you want to be seen in a form of a book or a web show...

The story about how my marriage happened as it is very interesting. It wasn't easy to convince our families. 

Habit of yours which is not easy to get away with...

Shopping! It's a disease and I am trying to cure it (laughs).

A habit your partner likes and dislikes about you...

He doesn't like the fact that I am too involved in my space at times. A key to my happy marriage is that we share a room. But we have different bathrooms. 

Life-changing moment of your career...

It has to be Kasauti Zindagi Kay as it proved to be a gamechanger for me. I was five shows old by then but still, nobody knew me. 

A rumor about you which is not true...

There is one website that says I am 61-years-old. They have added more 20 years to my age but I never took it personally. I felt like laughing. 

A director you would love to work with from TV and Bollywood...

From TV, it would be Dharampal Thakur whom I am working in Shubh Laabh and from Bollywood, I would love to do a Karan Johar movie. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

Latest Video