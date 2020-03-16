Interesting! Shubhaavi Choksey gets interviewed by this special person on the sets of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

MUMBAI: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is loved by the audience for its story and gripping plotline.

As much as people love seeing the actors perform on-screen, they also enjoy the pictures and videos shared by the cast and crew.

All the off-screen fun is thoroughly enjoyed and it is nothing but a laughter riot.

Recently, we came across a video posted by Shubhaavi Choksey on her social media.

Check out the video below:

In this cute video, we can see the cutest person on set, Aarohi Kumawat who plays Ram and Priya’s on-screen daughter, Pihu interviewing Shubaavi.

She very cutely asks Shubhaavi who she is and whether she likes Pihu and Shubhaavi replies with her name. She also mentions that Nandini Kapoor doesn’t like Pihu but Shubhaavi does.

Aarohi then asks her who that is and the banter that follows is too cute to miss.

Indeed, both of them look lovely together and we can’t wait to see more of them.

Meanwhile, on the show, Vikrant and Sara’s wedding is to take place and also the interview after which the deal will be signed.

