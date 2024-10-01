Interesting: Shubhangi Atre Recalls Playful Banter with Hindi Idioms on 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain' Sets, Encourages Kids to Embrace the Language

MUMBAI: Actress Shubhangi Atre, celebrated as Angoori Bhabhi on the sitcom 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain,' took a delightful trip down memory lane on World Hindi Day. She fondly recalled a unique encounter with Hindi idioms during the show's shooting, shedding light on the language's richness.

Shubhangi shared a playful incident, stating, "During the shooting, I came across many famous Hindi idioms, which we often use in our day-to-day lives and in between scenes." She specifically reminisced about the widely-known idiom 'Dhobi ka kutta na ghar ka na ghat ka,' a phrase loaded with cultural nuances.

Also Read: Oh No! Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’s Angoori aka Shubhangi Atre gets stuck in trouble as she lands in the USA, this Person turns savior! Read to Find Out!

Explaining the idiom's meaning, Shubhangi offered insights into its dual interpretation. "One meaning is that a person who never settles down in one place will not be successful. Another is that someone who is always moving, with no roots in one place, avoids responsibilities."

The actress revealed that such idioms are seamlessly integrated into the show's script, creating a blend of humour and cultural richness. "On set, we often use such funny proverbs and idioms regularly as fun banter," she added.

Expressing her love for Hindi, Shubhangi emphasized its significance and encouraged today's kids to embrace the language. "Today's kids should learn and enjoy it just as they enjoy speaking English," she remarked.

As the iconic Angoori Bhabhi, Shubhangi continues to entertain audiences on 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain,' a popular sitcom airing on &TV.

Also Read: Exclusive! Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’s Angoori aka Shubhangi Atre to go on a break, and return after 17 days! Read for Full Scoop!

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Credit: Prokerala



