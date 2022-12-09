Interesting! Shweta Tiwari gives THIS valuable suggestion to Palak Tiwari regarding institute of marriage, Read to know more

MUMBAI: Actress Shweta Tiwari, who is all set to return to TV serials after a gap of two years with the show 'Main Hoon Aparajita', recently revealed that she tells her daughter Palak to not get married.

Recently, Shweta said that even though Palak is free to make her own decision, she does not want her to get married just because she is in a relationship. Shweta further added that she wants Palak to think about the decision of marrying somebody before taking the plunge.

"I don’t believe in the institution of marriage. In fact, I even tell my daughter not to get married. It’s her life and I don’t dictate to her how to lead it, but I want her to think well before taking the plunge. Just because you are in a relationship, it doesn’t have to culminate into marriage," she said.

Shweta, who has been through two failed marriages, has single-handedly raised Palak and her son, Reyansh.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shweta was last seen in the daily soap 'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan' and will now be seen as the lead in 'Main Hoon Aparajita'. The actress was also amongst the finalists of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11'.

Credit: The Free Press Journal