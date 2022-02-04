Interesting! Siddharth Nigam hints at his Bollywood debut by posting a pic with Kangana Ranaut

MUMBAI: Kangana Ranaut has launched Avneet Kaur in Bollywood with her movie, Tiku Weds Sheru. Kangana Ranaut has given Avneet Kaur a good break with Tiku Weds Sheru. Let us see if she gives a smashing project to Siddharth Nigam as well. Whether it is Samrat Ashoka or Aladdin he has shown his acting prowess. Siddharth Nigam has a great body and is a terrific dancer too.

Also Read: Exclusive! Yeh tumhare bhai ka ghar nahin hai, meri jail hai: Kangana Ranaut on her upcoming digital show

Kangana Ranaut was seen yesterday at the launch of the new reality show Lock Upp for ALT Balaji and MX Player. Ekta Kapoor is the producer of the same. Avneet Kaur was present with Kangana Ranaut for the house-warming party of Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Avneet Kaur is known for her music videos with Riyaz Ali and her show, Aladdin. On the show, she played the role of Princess Jasmin. Avneet Kaur and Siddharth Nigam's jodi is one of the most loved in the TV industry. Fans have christened them as #SidNeet. In fact, they are waiting for the fourth season of Aladdin.

Also Read: WOW: 20 year old Avneet Kaur buys a new Range Rover Velar 2.0 R-Dynamic S worth Rs 1.02 crores!

Actress Ashi Singh replaced Avneet Kaur on the show. Now, Siddharth Nigam has posted a picture with Kangana Ranaut. We guess he met her somewhere and had his fan moment.

Siddharth Nigam was down with dengue for close to 20 days. He had to receive IV at home for the same. The actor said that he needed to hit the gym to get his rock-hard abs back.

Credit: BollywoodLife