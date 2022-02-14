Interesting! This is Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Munmun Dutta's take on joining politics

MUMBAI: Munmun Dutta is known for her role as Babita in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actress has been a part of the show for many years now. She has a huge fanbase.

Recently, Munmun has in the news for all the wrong reasons. The actress released a YouTube video last year using a casteist slur. FIRs were filed in different parts of the country. Owing to the same, she was recently even called for questioning.

In 2019, a human rights activist called Munmun Dutta a ‘brave’ actress. The tweet from Ensaf Haidar read, “In India there are actresses and there are brave actresses! Pls meet my good friend @moonstar4u.”

To this, Munmun had replied, “You’re TOO kind Ensaf. More power to you and everyone else who are fighting for the right. Love back.”

A user took to the comment section and asked her why she doesn’t enter politics.

Reacting to the same, Munmun wrote, “Lol. No way.. I don’t want to get corrupted.”

Check out the tweet below.

Lol. No way.. I don't want to get corrupted. — Munmun Dutta (@moonstar4u) March 14, 2019

Meanwhile, Munmun is really active on social media. From giving updates on her show to speaking on subjects like the Pulwama Attack or the Nirbhaya Rape Case, she has never shied away from sharing her opinions.

Credits: Koimoi